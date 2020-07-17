Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Compass Point cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

