Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 3.4% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

