Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Stock Price Up 7%

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 1,826,630 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,727,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $26.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.97.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. The business had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 64,973.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chaparral Energy by 1,255.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 234,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.