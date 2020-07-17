Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,337 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $196.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $375.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

