Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 93.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 41,045 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.24.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

