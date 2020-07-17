Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $236,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,513.64 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,577.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,037.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,444.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,364.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,589.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

