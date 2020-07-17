Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $0.77

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.77. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 14,003,618 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone bought 25,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 543,192 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $472,577.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,037,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,825. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,645 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 14,200,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 328,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

