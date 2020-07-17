Celanese Co. (CE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on August 6th

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Celanese to earn $8.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Celanese has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

