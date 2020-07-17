CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $5.83 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 69.5% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $135,054.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.04860238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032480 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 583,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, RightBTC, Coinsuper and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

