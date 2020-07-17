CCUniverse Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $6,799.53 and approximately $1,203.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002541 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000159 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 714,607,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,577,441 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.