Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson Sells 5,481 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $285,505.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,253.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,611,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,082,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after buying an additional 333,329 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 35.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,558,000 after buying an additional 511,555 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,885,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,465,000 after buying an additional 173,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.