Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,771,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,305,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,821,000 after purchasing an additional 595,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,637,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $289,425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $216.04 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $220.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.13 and a 200-day moving average of $192.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

