Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 126,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 182,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $389.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average is $143.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

