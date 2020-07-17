Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.