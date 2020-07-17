Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

Carr’s Group PLC (LON:CARR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.09. Carr’s Group has a one year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 165 ($2.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Ian Wood bought 10,000 shares of Carr’s Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116.09 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £11,609 ($14,286.24).

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

