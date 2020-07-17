Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($2.14) Per Share

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Carnival in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.74). SunTrust Banks has a “Sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $53.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE:CCL opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. Carnival has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

