Cardan Capital Partners LLC Takes $339,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $2,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,013,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,006,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,376 shares of company stock valued at $110,567,521 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

CRM stock opened at $189.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $170.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,053.11, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.