Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 255 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,181,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Baxter International by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $644,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365,663 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,377,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,924,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,639. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

