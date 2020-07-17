Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 18,509 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,509 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 24.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 4.7% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,539,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,122,000 after acquiring an additional 204,862 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 43.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 189,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,451,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,386,000 after acquiring an additional 167,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

