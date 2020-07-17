Cardan Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Retirement Network boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.45. The company has a market capitalization of $683.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.10.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $46,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,173 shares of company stock worth $14,992,413 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

