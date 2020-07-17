Cardan Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.7% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

