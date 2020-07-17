Cardan Capital Partners LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $163.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

