Cardan Capital Partners LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,245 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 16,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $191.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.46.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

