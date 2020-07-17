Cardan Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $120.90 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.73.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

