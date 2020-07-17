Cardan Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.50.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $523.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

