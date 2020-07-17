Cardan Capital Partners LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $141.83 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

