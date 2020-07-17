Cardan Capital Partners LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,287 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 87,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.62 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

