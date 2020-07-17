Cardan Capital Partners LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Intel stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.