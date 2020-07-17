Cardan Capital Partners LLC Invests $332,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $196.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.62. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.