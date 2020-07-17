Cardan Capital Partners LLC Invests $273,000 in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.04.

AMGN opened at $253.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.21. The stock has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

