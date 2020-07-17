Cardan Capital Partners LLC Invests $238,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,524,000 after acquiring an additional 117,209 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after acquiring an additional 93,745 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $355.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.24. The stock has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

