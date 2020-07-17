Cardan Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,582 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock opened at $134.48 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $939,362.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,728 shares of company stock worth $5,900,055 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.