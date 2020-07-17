Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

Shares of JPM opened at $99.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $108.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

