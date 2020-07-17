Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $44.42.

