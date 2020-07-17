Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of KO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.