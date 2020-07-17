Cardan Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 924 BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth $95,918,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total transaction of $2,952,287.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,287.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $2,503,625.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,262. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $266.67 on Thursday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $282.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.31.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

