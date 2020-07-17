Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,647,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $3,620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after buying an additional 89,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $1,674,658.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total transaction of $830,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 710,746 shares of company stock valued at $151,892,022. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM opened at $256.22 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $281.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,507.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.63 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.68.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.