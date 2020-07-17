Capstone Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

IVV stock opened at $320.20 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

