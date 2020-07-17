Capital One Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($3.06). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OMP opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 100.2% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $205,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

