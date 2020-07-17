Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Position Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 58.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $63.68 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.