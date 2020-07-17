Capital Insight Partners LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $147,003,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,412,000 after purchasing an additional 750,630 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,853 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,748,000 after purchasing an additional 499,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,014,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

