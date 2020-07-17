Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

CVX stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average of $94.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

