Capital Insight Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.