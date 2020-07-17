Capital Insight Partners LLC Invests $410,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $285.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $292.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.98 and a 200-day moving average of $249.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

