Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $96.73 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

