Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 1,315 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,296,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,061,377,000 after buying an additional 2,241,395 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $540,568,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $274,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,286,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 221,479 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $73.33 on Thursday. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Xylem from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

