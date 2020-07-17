Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 1,345 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Nike were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nike by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after buying an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after buying an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Nike by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after buying an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $150.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

