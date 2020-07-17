Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

