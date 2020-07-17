Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 48 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 46.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 129.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,707.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,222.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,779.39.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.