Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires New Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Campbell Soup by 401.9% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 63,801 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 656,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,555 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1,984.4% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Campbell Soup by 38.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $50.31 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

